WhatsApp unveils new feature to browse photos, videos and GIFs in channels

Instead of scrolling through all messages to find something, users can now easily go to the organized section

In the past few days, WhatsApp has frequently introduced new and unique features to enhance the users' experience.

Now, WhatsApp is introducing another new feature to browse channel photos, videos, GIFs and links, as per WABetaInfo.

Instead of scrolling through all messages to find something, users can now easily go to the organized section, just like they already do in personal and group chats to find content quickly and easily.

The new section for viewing shared media in WhatsApp channels is available to both the channel admins and followers.

It is worth mentioning that all the media is neatly organized by type and shown in the order it was shared, so users don't need to waste time searching.

This feature is available to some beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS and it will be gradually rolling out to even more users in the coming weeks.

Source: WABetaInfo
In addition to this, WhatsApp is working on a feature to organize message replies into threaded conversations.

The feature will help keep conversations structured by linking replies directly to the original message.

Instead of searching through a long chat history, users can easily view all related responses in a dedicated thread.

