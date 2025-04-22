Ex-US Senator Bob Menendez’s wife found guilty in bribery scheme

Ex-US Senator Bob Menendez's wife found guilty in bribery scheme

  April 22, 2025
Nadine Menendez, wife of former US senator Bob Menendez, has been found guilty in a bribery scheme.

According to CNN, a New York jury on Monday, April 21, 2025, found the 58-year-old guilty of teaming up with her husband and ex-New Jersey senator to accept bribes of cash, gold bars and a luxury car from three New Jersey men seeking help in their business dealings or legal problems.

She was convicted on all 15 counts, including bribery and obstruction of justice.

The US attorney's office for the Southern District of New York stated that the couple were "partners in crime" who participated in "corrupt official acts," adding, “Today's verdict sends the clear message that the power of government officials may not be put up for sale.”

Menendez's lawyers claim the government fails to prove links

During the trial, the prosecutor claimed Nadine played a crucial role in her husband’s bribery scheme and blamed her for receiving cash and other luxury gifts on behalf of the former Democrat senator.

Paul M. Monteleoni, a prosecutor, in a closing argument said, “She was keeping him in the loop every step of the way.”

Meanwhile, her lawyers argued that the government failed to prove a link between the stacks of cash and gold found in the couple's house.

Lawyer Barry Coburn, standing outside the New York courthouse on Monday afternoon, expressed that he was “devastated by the verdict. We fought hard, and it hurts. This is a very rough day for us."

It is worth noting that Nadine's sentencing has been scheduled for June 12, 2024, after being indicted with her husband in September 2023, but her trial was delayed because of her breast cancer treatment.

Meanwhile, former Senator Menendez was convicted in July 2024 and was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

