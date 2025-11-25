World

Taiwan, Japan react to Trump-Xi phone call: 'Return not an option'

US President Donald Trump accepts Xi Jinping's invitation for state visit to China in April 2026

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Taiwan, Japan react to Trump-Xi phone call: Return not an option
Taiwan, Japan react to Trump-Xi phone call: 'Return not an option'

Taiwan's prime minister has warned that a "return" to China is not an option.

Cho Jung-tai's remarks came hours after President Xi Jinping mentioned the issue on a phone call with his US counterpart Donald Trump, Sky News reported.

Xi had described Taiwan's return to mainland China as "an integral part of the post-war international order".

But the island's democratically elected government has rejected this, describing Taiwan as a "fully sovereign and independent country. For the 23 million people of our nation, 'return' is not an option - this is very clear.”

China has offered Taiwan a "one country, two systems" model, but this position is not supported by any mainstream political party.

Meanwhile, relations between Beijing and Tokyo recently plunged to fresh lows after Japan's prime minister suggested any attack on Taiwan would spark a military response.

Sanae Takaichi's remarks were swiftly denounced by China's foreign ministry, which said Japan had "crossed a red line that should not have been touched".

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Australian Senator Pauline Hanson's burqa protest ends in suspension

Australian Senator Pauline Hanson's burqa protest ends in suspension
Australia’s Senate suspends Pauline Hanson over her ‘disrespectful’ burqa stunt in parliament

12 popular Thanksgiving games to play with friends and family

12 popular Thanksgiving games to play with friends and family
Thanksgiving is a special holiday celebrated mainly in the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, and Liberia

Ethiopian volcano eruption after 12,000-year: Ash clouds drift across Red Sea

Ethiopian volcano eruption after 12,000-year: Ash clouds drift across Red Sea
Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano erupts, sending ash plumes towards Yemen and Oman

US-China relations strengthen as Trump announces China visit

US-China relations strengthen as Trump announces China visit
Xi Jinping to host Donald Trump in April on US president's first visit to China

San Jose treasure recovered as Colombia explores 18th century galleon

San Jose treasure recovered as Colombia explores 18th century galleon
San Jose shipwreck is located about 600 meters (nearly 2,000 feet) underwater in the Caribbean

Lord Dannatt, Lord Evans suspended in major House of Lords misconduct scandal

Lord Dannatt, Lord Evans suspended in major House of Lords misconduct scandal
Former Army chief Lord Richard Dannatt and businessman Lord Evans of Watford face suspensions of four and five months respectively

US winter storm alert: Heavy snow, strong winds set to hit northern states

US winter storm alert: Heavy snow, strong winds set to hit northern states
A series of winter storms could hit parts of the northern United States this week

World’s largest city revealed in surprising global population shift

World’s largest city revealed in surprising global population shift
The world is becoming increasingly urban with cities now home to 45% of the global population of 8.2 billion

Skye Gyngell, first Australian woman to win Michelin star, dies at 62

Skye Gyngell, first Australian woman to win Michelin star, dies at 62
Australia mourns loss of ‘culinary icon’ and local food advocate, Skye Gyngell

David Cameron opens up about prostate cancer, advocates screening

David Cameron opens up about prostate cancer, advocates screening
Former UK PM David Cameron reveals prostate cancer battle as he urges men to get tested

US, Ukraine narrow differences mark 'tremendous progress' in peace talks

US, Ukraine narrow differences mark 'tremendous progress' in peace talks
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hails 'most productive' Ukraine peace talks in Geneva

Pope Leo issues urgent plea after hundreds of Nigerian schoolchildren abducted

Pope Leo issues urgent plea after hundreds of Nigerian schoolchildren abducted
A group of 50 schoolchildren have escaped from their abductors after being kidnapped from St. Mary's School in Nigeria