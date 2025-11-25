Taiwan, Japan react to Trump-Xi phone call: 'Return not an option'

Taiwan's prime minister has warned that a "return" to China is not an option.
Cho Jung-tai's remarks came hours after President Xi Jinping mentioned the issue on a phone call with his US counterpart Donald Trump, Sky News reported.
Xi had described Taiwan's return to mainland China as "an integral part of the post-war international order".
But the island's democratically elected government has rejected this, describing Taiwan as a "fully sovereign and independent country. For the 23 million people of our nation, 'return' is not an option - this is very clear.”
China has offered Taiwan a "one country, two systems" model, but this position is not supported by any mainstream political party.
Meanwhile, relations between Beijing and Tokyo recently plunged to fresh lows after Japan's prime minister suggested any attack on Taiwan would spark a military response.
Sanae Takaichi's remarks were swiftly denounced by China's foreign ministry, which said Japan had "crossed a red line that should not have been touched".