iPhone 17 Pro design leaks: Major changes expected to next model

Apple is expected to launch iPhone 17 series, comprising iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, in September with advanced features.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a well-known leaker Majin Bu shared some images over the weekend of purported case designs for the iPhone 17 Pro.
According to the leaked images of the case, it is expected that the rear camera panel will have a complete redesign.
Moreover, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to be thicker than before, and the phone could have a bigger battery.
These new design claims have received mixed reactions on social media, with some users still preferring the rumoured dual-tone design.
To note, various tipsters have teased a new camera design, while Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman dismissed the rumours, stating that Apple is not planning any major design changes in iPhone 17 series.
iPhone 17 Pro series features (expected)
Additionally, the iPhone 17 series is speculated to feature a vapour chamber cooling system, which will help address heating issues.
The iPhone 17 Pro is claimed to bring major performance and camera upgrades.
The iPhone 17 series will reportedly be powered by the A19 Pro chip, built on TSMC’s third-generation 3nm process, promising major advancements in AI capabilities, overall performance, and multitasking.