Bamburgh ranked among UK’s top 50 most beautiful places

Are you also interested in both history and nature and looking for a place where you can experience both?
Recenlty, Bamburgh has been named one of the most beautiful places in the UK.
Bamburgh was included in a list of the top 50 beauty spots in the UK by Staysure's travel experts.
The village which is located in Northumberland, was once royal seat of ancient kingdom of Northumbria and is a popular destination for both history lovers and nature enthusiasts.
It offers a picturesque experience with breathtaking views of Holy Island and the Farne Islands.
Major attractions of the village:
Bamburgh Castle
On of the main highlight of the village is Bamburgh Castle, a 1,400-year-old fortress where visitors can explore the castle and discover historical treasures like battle-worn weapons in the armoury and a collection of family heirlooms in the state rooms.
The archaeology and aviation museums inside Bamburgh Castle also a must-see.
Timings and ticket prices
Bamburgh Castle is open daily from 10am to 5pm and visitors must enter before 4pm. Tickets for adults are priced at £18.75, while children's tickets cost £9.40.
RNLI Grace Darling museum
Another major attraction is RNLI Grace Darling museum which showcases the heroic story of Grace Darling, who saved nine men from a shipwreck near the Farne Islands in 1838.
This museum is free to visit and displays the famous rowing boat used by Grace and her father during the rescue, along with personal items and portraits of the Darling family.
Bamburgh Beach
Bamburgh Beach is another major attraction in the area with clean, pristine sands.
Popular restaurants
Visitors can head to the village’s main street, where they can enjoy various cafes and restaurants serving fresh sea-food food including the popular Copper Kettle Tearoom and The Potted Lobster.