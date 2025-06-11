Khaby Lame: World's most popular TikTok star leaves US after ICE detention

The world’s most popular TikToker, Khaby Lame, has left the United States after being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
According to Associated Press, the famous TikToker, whose legal name is Seringe Khabane Lame, with 162.2m followers, left America after ICE detained him in Las Vegas for allegedly overstaying his visa.
A spokesperson for US ICE confirmed his detention exit from the country, stating that the Senegalese-Italian influencer was detained on Friday from Harry Reid International Airport and was allowed to leave America voluntarily without a deportation order.
The spokesperson added that the social media star arrived in the US in April and “overstayed the terms of his visa.”
The 25-year-old, during his visit, attended the Met Gala and the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York City.
His voluntary departure allowed him to avoid a deportation order on their immigration record that could prevent him from visiting the US again for up to a decade.
Donald Trump's crackdown on immigration:
US President Donald Trump has begun a crackdown on immigrants since he took office for the second time, and in the recent week, the action against the immigrants has escalated.
The crackdown includes raids in Los Angeles that have sparked widespread protests against ICE. As the demonstrations continued for the fifth day, police have enforced a curfew in the city and have made mass arrests.