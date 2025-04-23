New Jersey wildfire engulfs more than 8,000 acres, prompting evacuation

The catastrophic fire threatened over 1,000 structures as wildfire spreads to around 8,000 acres in New Jersey

  • April 23, 2025
New Jersey residents faced terror as the wildfire engulfs more than 8,000 acres of land.

As reported by NBC, on Tuesday night, April 22, the wildfire began in Ocean County and continued to spread, prompting officials to close off Garden State Parkway.

Along with that, more than 3,000 residents received evacuation notice as the New Jersey wildfire worsened.

New Jersey Wildfire: What we know

The wildfire was reported Tuesday afternoon at the Greenwood Forest Wildfire Management Area in Barnegat Township and by evening, the flames spread into both Ocean and Lacey townships in the county.

It was 10% contained by night, and the authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

According to State Forest Fire Services, no deaths or injuries have been reported, however, the fire threatened around 1,320 structures.

Power Outage in Barnegat Township 

Barnegat Township police shared that Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) has cut power to around 25,000 customers at the request of the Forest Fire Service.

In a shared statement, the JCP&L noted, "We will work to restore power to customers as we are safely able, including through tying areas to neighbouring lines where safe and possible."

The blaze marks the second major fire in the region in less than a week.

