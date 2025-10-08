Home / World

Jonathan Rinderknecht identified as suspect arrested in deadly Palisades fire

A ChatGPT-generated image of the city burning was proven to be key evidence in the arrest

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Jonathan Rinderknecht identified as suspect arrest in deadly Palisades fire
Jonathan Rinderknecht identified as suspect arrest in deadly Palisades fire

A Florida man has been arrested on suspicion of starting the Pacific Palisades fire in LA that claimed the lives of 12 people in January.

On Wednesday, October 8, the man, identified as 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht, was arrested on suspicion of "maliciously" starting the blaze.

Justice Department officials said a ChatGPT-generated image, depicting a burning city, was discovered on his digital devices, which played a key part in the arrest.

The suspect allegedly started the Lachman fire on New Year's Day, which initially engulfed around eight acres and did not destroy any structures.

However, investigations revealed that catastrophic Santa Ana winds might have fuelled the fire, leading it to the Palisades fire.

Rinderknecht was arrested in Florida on Tuesday and has been charged with destruction of property by means of fire, Acting US Attorney Bill Essayli said at a press conference on Wednesday in LA.

"The arrest, we hope, will offer a measure of justice to all those impacted," Essayli noted.

Officials said further charges, including murder for those who were killed, could come in the future.

According to the authorities, the suspect was a former resident of Pacific Palisades and hence was familiar with the area; however, since the fires, he relocated to Florida.

He lit the fire with an open flame after he completed a ride as an Uber driver on New Year's Eve. Days later that fire spread and became one of the most damaging in Los Angeles history.

You Might Like:

James Comey denies charges after Trump's call for prosecution

James Comey denies charges after Trump's call for prosecution
The ex-FBI director has pleaded not guilty to charges of making false statements and obstructing a congressional investigation

Palisades fire: Suspect in deadly LA fire that claimed 12 lives

Palisades fire: Suspect in deadly LA fire that claimed 12 lives
An arrest has been made almost ten months after the Palisades fire ravaged through LA and killed 12 people

Joan Kennedy, former wife of US senator Ted Kennedy dies at 89

Joan Kennedy, former wife of US senator Ted Kennedy dies at 89
The late US Senator and his first wife, Joan Kennedy, divorced in 1983 and shared three children

Nobel Prize 2025 in Chemistry awarded to trio for breakthrough in metal-organic frameworks

Nobel Prize 2025 in Chemistry awarded to trio for breakthrough in metal-organic frameworks
Three scientists were honoured for their work on metal-organic frameworks at the Nobel Prize 2025

Myanmar Buddhist festival hit with tragedy after paraglider bombs kill 24

Myanmar Buddhist festival hit with tragedy after paraglider bombs kill 24
Myanmar military airstrike on Buddhist festival leaves at least 24 dead and 47 injured

World's first resort hospital opens in casino hub Macau to boost medical tourism

World's first resort hospital opens in casino hub Macau to boost medical tourism
Macau aims to revolutionise healthcare tourism with world's first resort hospital

Cappadocia's Ortahisar recognises as one of world's most beautiful villages

Cappadocia's Ortahisar recognises as one of world's most beautiful villages
Turkish village Ortahisar makes Forbes' 2025 list of world's most beautiful villages

Gold prices hit record high, surge past $4,000 an ounce for first time

Gold prices hit record high, surge past $4,000 an ounce for first time
Gold prices surge globally amid global uncertainty and US government shutdown

US airports hit by delays as government shutdown disrupts air travel

US airports hit by delays as government shutdown disrupts air travel
Boston, Philadelphia, Houston, Chicago, Nashville, and Las Vegas airports report delays due to staff shortages

Barbie set to bring joy, nostalgia in major Glasgow exhibition next year

Barbie set to bring joy, nostalgia in major Glasgow exhibition next year
Glasgow exhibition will display original Barbie movie costumes and more than 150 dolls

Two Austrian women swapped at birth finally reunite after 35 years

Two Austrian women swapped at birth finally reunite after 35 years
Doris Grünwald and Jessica Baumgartner were accidentally given to the parents of the other family

Iris Stalzer, German mayor-elect critically injured in brutal stabbing

Iris Stalzer, German mayor-elect critically injured in brutal stabbing
Stalzer, from the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) won the mayoral election in Herdecke on September