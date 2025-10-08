Myanmar Buddhist festival hit with tragedy after paraglider bombs kill 24

A Buddhist festival in Myanmar was hit with a tragedy after military paraglider bombs killed at least 24 people.
According to Independent, at least 24 people died and 47 others got injured after a motorised paraglider attack on a Buddhist festival and anti-junta protest in Myanmar's Sagaing region.
The attack took place on Monday when around 100 people gathered in the township of Chaung U for a national holiday and to protest against the military government in the country and for the release of political prisoners, including Aung San Suu Kyi.
Ko Thant, an information officer for the Chaung-U Township People's Defence Force, told Reuters, “The military has used paramotors to bomb this area approximately six times before this latest incident.”
As per the report, two motorised paragliders that are capable of carrying up to three soldiers dropped two bombs on the crowd, killing dozens of people, including children.
A 30-year-old protester told the news agency, “Initially, I thought the whole lower part of my body had been severed. I touched it, and I realised the legs are still there.”
The People's Defence Force, a group fighting against the military government, tried to stop the event after receiving a threat regarding an attack on the gathering, but the paraglider arrived too soon.
It is worth noting that, as per the United Nations, more than 40% of the population in Myanmar needs humanitarian assistance.