Home / World

Myanmar Buddhist festival hit with tragedy after paraglider bombs kill 24

Myanmar military airstrike on Buddhist festival leaves at least 24 dead and 47 injured

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Myanmar Buddhist festival hit with tragedy after paraglider bombs kill 24
Myanmar Buddhist festival hit with tragedy after paraglider bombs kill 24

A Buddhist festival in Myanmar was hit with a tragedy after military paraglider bombs killed at least 24 people.

According to Independent, at least 24 people died and 47 others got injured after a motorised paraglider attack on a Buddhist festival and anti-junta protest in Myanmar's Sagaing region.

The attack took place on Monday when around 100 people gathered in the township of Chaung U for a national holiday and to protest against the military government in the country and for the release of political prisoners, including Aung San Suu Kyi.

Ko Thant, an information officer for the Chaung-U Township People's Defence Force, told Reuters, “The military has used paramotors to bomb this area approximately six times before this latest incident.”

As per the report, two motorised paragliders that are capable of carrying up to three soldiers dropped two bombs on the crowd, killing dozens of people, including children.

A 30-year-old protester told the news agency, “Initially, I thought the whole lower part of my body had been severed. I touched it, and I realised the legs are still there.”

The People's Defence Force, a group fighting against the military government, tried to stop the event after receiving a threat regarding an attack on the gathering, but the paraglider arrived too soon.

It is worth noting that, as per the United Nations, more than 40% of the population in Myanmar needs humanitarian assistance.

You Might Like:

Nobel Prize 2025 in Chemistry awarded to trio for breakthrough in metal-organic frameworks

Nobel Prize 2025 in Chemistry awarded to trio for breakthrough in metal-organic frameworks
Three scientists were honoured for their work on metal-organic frameworks at the Nobel Prize 2025

World's first resort hospital opens in casino hub Macau to boost medical tourism

World's first resort hospital opens in casino hub Macau to boost medical tourism
Macau aims to revolutionise healthcare tourism with world's first resort hospital

Cappadocia's Ortahisar recognises as one of world's most beautiful villages

Cappadocia's Ortahisar recognises as one of world's most beautiful villages
Turkish village Ortahisar makes Forbes' 2025 list of world's most beautiful villages

Gold prices hit record high, surge past $4,000 an ounce for first time

Gold prices hit record high, surge past $4,000 an ounce for first time
Gold prices surge globally amid global uncertainty and US government shutdown

US airports hit by delays as government shutdown disrupts air travel

US airports hit by delays as government shutdown disrupts air travel
Boston, Philadelphia, Houston, Chicago, Nashville, and Las Vegas airports report delays due to staff shortages

Barbie set to bring joy, nostalgia in major Glasgow exhibition next year

Barbie set to bring joy, nostalgia in major Glasgow exhibition next year
Glasgow exhibition will display original Barbie movie costumes and more than 150 dolls

Two Austrian women swapped at birth finally reunite after 35 years

Two Austrian women swapped at birth finally reunite after 35 years
Doris Grünwald and Jessica Baumgartner were accidentally given to the parents of the other family

Iris Stalzer, German mayor-elect critically injured in brutal stabbing

Iris Stalzer, German mayor-elect critically injured in brutal stabbing
Stalzer, from the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) won the mayoral election in Herdecke on September

Marineland threatens to euthanise 30 beluga whales amid financial crisis

Marineland threatens to euthanise 30 beluga whales amid financial crisis
Marineland was listed for sale in 2023 and stopped allowing visitors last summer

Nobel Prize in physics awarded for groundbreaking quantum technology discovery

Nobel Prize in physics awarded for groundbreaking quantum technology discovery
Quantum mechanics is the study of how extremely small particles, like electrons behave and move at the sub-atomic level

California highway helicopter crash critically injures three on board

California highway helicopter crash critically injures three on board
REACH Air Medical Services helicopter crashes in Sacramento after patient drop-off

Everest trekkers share ‘scary’ experience as evacuation mission nears end

Everest trekkers share ‘scary’ experience as evacuation mission nears end
Over 200 people stranded near eastern face of Mount Everest after fierce blizzard hits Himalayas