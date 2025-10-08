Palisades fire: Suspect arrested in deadly LA fire that claimed 12 lives

Authorities have made an arrest in connection with the deadly LA fire that destroyed parts of the Pacific Palisades earlier this year.
The devastating flames burnt thousands of homes and killed 12 people when they tore through the Los Angeles area in January.
The official determination for the blaze was previously "under investigation".
California Attorney General Rob Bonta told CNN earlier this year there were "some indications that arson is a possibility that we have to be open to".
According to ATF deputy assistant director Tim Jones, fifteen members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' National Response Team led the investigation into the fire's "cause and origins".
Moreover, authorities are expected to announce details of the charges today, Wednesday, October 8.
The Palisades Fire began the morning of January 7, and six days earlier, satellite images and dispatch recordings showed another fire in the same vicinity.
That fire had been contained within hours by local firefighters after it engulfed around eight acres.
Furthermore, the proximity of the two fires had prompted questions as to whether winds could have rekindled smouldering debris left from New Year's Eve fireworks to trigger the Palisades Fire.
The Palisades wildfire is the ninth deadliest wildfire in state history, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.