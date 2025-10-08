Home / World

World's first resort hospital opens in casino hub Macau to boost medical tourism

Macau aims to revolutionise healthcare tourism with world's first resort hospital

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Worlds first resort hospital opens in casino hub Macau to boost medical tourism
World's first resort hospital opens in casino hub Macau to boost medical tourism

World's biggest gambling hub, Macau, has taken a major step to become a centre of healthcare tourism as it opens the world’s first-ever resort hospital.

According to South China Morning Post, Lawrence Ho's company, Black Spade Capital, opened a 15,000 sq ft hospital resort at Studio City in the special administrative region of China, Macau, this week, aiming to offer high-end medical services, including health check-ups, advanced scans, MRIs and cosmetic treatments.

Ho, Melco Resorts’ chairman and CEO, during the opening ceremony said, “By launching the world’s first and Macau’s only hospital with MRI and CT facilities within an integrated resort, we strive to contribute to the advancement of medical tourism in Macau.”

“This project aligns with [Macau’s] ‘1+4’ economic diversification strategy, and we are thankful for the government’s support and guidance throughout the development process. Our goal is to provide guests with world-class, integrated entertainment and health options,” he added.

The Macau government in 2023 launched a diversification program to make the city a “one centre” for tourism and leisure and to grow four different industries to strengthen the economy.

As per official data, the casino revenue of Macau last year jumped 25% to $28.3 billion, and the economy of the city grew 8.8% to $50.2 billion (403.3 billion patacas).

The healthcare group behind the medical hospital, iRad Hospital, are expecting almost 40 million visitors a year and more spending through their healthcare services.

You Might Like:

Nobel Prize 2025 in Chemistry awarded to trio for breakthrough in metal-organic frameworks

Nobel Prize 2025 in Chemistry awarded to trio for breakthrough in metal-organic frameworks
Three scientists were honoured for their work on metal-organic frameworks at the Nobel Prize 2025

Myanmar Buddhist festival hit with tragedy after paraglider bombs kill 24

Myanmar Buddhist festival hit with tragedy after paraglider bombs kill 24
Myanmar military airstrike on Buddhist festival leaves at least 24 dead and 47 injured

Cappadocia's Ortahisar recognises as one of world's most beautiful villages

Cappadocia's Ortahisar recognises as one of world's most beautiful villages
Turkish village Ortahisar makes Forbes' 2025 list of world's most beautiful villages

Gold prices hit record high, surge past $4,000 an ounce for first time

Gold prices hit record high, surge past $4,000 an ounce for first time
Gold prices surge globally amid global uncertainty and US government shutdown

US airports hit by delays as government shutdown disrupts air travel

US airports hit by delays as government shutdown disrupts air travel
Boston, Philadelphia, Houston, Chicago, Nashville, and Las Vegas airports report delays due to staff shortages

Barbie set to bring joy, nostalgia in major Glasgow exhibition next year

Barbie set to bring joy, nostalgia in major Glasgow exhibition next year
Glasgow exhibition will display original Barbie movie costumes and more than 150 dolls

Two Austrian women swapped at birth finally reunite after 35 years

Two Austrian women swapped at birth finally reunite after 35 years
Doris Grünwald and Jessica Baumgartner were accidentally given to the parents of the other family

Iris Stalzer, German mayor-elect critically injured in brutal stabbing

Iris Stalzer, German mayor-elect critically injured in brutal stabbing
Stalzer, from the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) won the mayoral election in Herdecke on September

Marineland threatens to euthanise 30 beluga whales amid financial crisis

Marineland threatens to euthanise 30 beluga whales amid financial crisis
Marineland was listed for sale in 2023 and stopped allowing visitors last summer

Nobel Prize in physics awarded for groundbreaking quantum technology discovery

Nobel Prize in physics awarded for groundbreaking quantum technology discovery
Quantum mechanics is the study of how extremely small particles, like electrons behave and move at the sub-atomic level

California highway helicopter crash critically injures three on board

California highway helicopter crash critically injures three on board
REACH Air Medical Services helicopter crashes in Sacramento after patient drop-off

Everest trekkers share ‘scary’ experience as evacuation mission nears end

Everest trekkers share ‘scary’ experience as evacuation mission nears end
Over 200 people stranded near eastern face of Mount Everest after fierce blizzard hits Himalayas