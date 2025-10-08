World's first resort hospital opens in casino hub Macau to boost medical tourism

World's biggest gambling hub, Macau, has taken a major step to become a centre of healthcare tourism as it opens the world’s first-ever resort hospital.
According to South China Morning Post, Lawrence Ho's company, Black Spade Capital, opened a 15,000 sq ft hospital resort at Studio City in the special administrative region of China, Macau, this week, aiming to offer high-end medical services, including health check-ups, advanced scans, MRIs and cosmetic treatments.
Ho, Melco Resorts’ chairman and CEO, during the opening ceremony said, “By launching the world’s first and Macau’s only hospital with MRI and CT facilities within an integrated resort, we strive to contribute to the advancement of medical tourism in Macau.”
“This project aligns with [Macau’s] ‘1+4’ economic diversification strategy, and we are thankful for the government’s support and guidance throughout the development process. Our goal is to provide guests with world-class, integrated entertainment and health options,” he added.
The Macau government in 2023 launched a diversification program to make the city a “one centre” for tourism and leisure and to grow four different industries to strengthen the economy.
As per official data, the casino revenue of Macau last year jumped 25% to $28.3 billion, and the economy of the city grew 8.8% to $50.2 billion (403.3 billion patacas).
The healthcare group behind the medical hospital, iRad Hospital, are expecting almost 40 million visitors a year and more spending through their healthcare services.