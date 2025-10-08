Cappadocia's Ortahisar recognises as one of world's most beautiful villages 

Cappadocia's Ortahisar has been named as one of the most beautiful villages in the world in 2025.
Forbes has revealed the annual ranking of the World’s 50 Most Beautiful Villages and Ortahisar village in Nevşehir, Turkey, has claimed the 40th spot on the list.
Located in the heart of the world’s most extraordinary natural wonders, with iconic fairy chimneys, Cappadocia, Ortahisar impressed the judges with its charming stone homes, cobblestone streets, and historic buildings, reported FA Turkey.
The village is known for its traditional architecture and authentic charm that attracts the tourists as they wander through the old-fashioned narrow stone paths to explore apricot stalls and tea gardens.
The culturally and historically rich Ortahisar features ancient churches and monasteries, including Sarıca, Cambazlı, Tavşanlı, and Hallaç Deresi.
Forbes has described the village as “streaked with apricot and ash, Ortahisar rises from the Cappadocian earth like a forgotten monolith, its ancient citadel carved with caves, dovecotes, and mazy tunnels.”
The village offers tourists stunning views of Cappadocia's unique landscape, shaped by volcanoes and natural forces over millions of years, and is further enhanced by the breathtaking sight of sunrise balloons floating above the valley.
Ortahisar is not only the most beautiful village in the country but also a living museum of the cultural, natural and historical heritage of Cappadocia.
Some of the tourist attractions in one of the world’s most beautiful villages include Ortahisar Castle, Hallaç Monastery, Pancarlık Church, Ortahisar Ethnography Museum, and Red, Pigeon and Love Valley.
Visitors can also enjoy hiking, hot air balloon rides and horse riding through the stunning landscapes of Cappadocia.