Gold prices hit record high, surge past $4,000 an ounce for first time

Gold prices surge globally amid global uncertainty and US government shutdown

  • By Bushra Saleem
Gold prices have reached $4,000 per ounce for the first time amid global uncertainty.

According to Reuters, gold prices hit the record high on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, as investors seek safety due to economic and political uncertainty and expected rate cuts.

Gold prices rise to $4,017 per ounce, with a 53% gain in 2025, making it a top-performing asset and safe investment.

Tai Wong, an independent metals trader, said, “There's so much faith in this trade right now that the market will look for the next big round number, which is 5,000, with the Fed likely to continue to lower rates.”

"There will be some bumps in the road, like a lasting truce in the Mideast or Ukraine, but the fundamental drivers of the trade, massive and growing debt, reserve diversification, and a weaker dollar, are unlikely to change in the medium term," he added.

With the latest surge, gold recorded the biggest rally since the 1970s, as it has risen by over 25% since April, when US President Donald Trump sparked global trade tension with tariffs.

The US government shutdown has also contributed to uncertainty as it entered into the seventh day, delaying important economic data release from the world’s biggest economy and forcing investors to look at alternative sources for insights.

Furthermore, investors are expecting a 25-basis-point interest rate cut by the Fed this month and another cut in December.

