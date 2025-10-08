Home / World

Barbie set to bring joy, nostalgia in major Glasgow exhibition next year

Glasgow exhibition will display original Barbie movie costumes and more than 150 dolls

  By Fatima Nadeem
Barbie, the iconic fashion doll loved by girls for over 65 years is set to be celebrated in a major exhibition opening in Glasgow next year.

The doll gained more attention two years ago with the hit movie starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

The co-founders of toy company Mattel, Ruth and Elliot Handler created the first Barbie doll in 1959 and since then, more than billion Barbies have been sold out.

While, Barbie's male companion was introduced in 1961.

The Kelvingrove Art Gallery exhibition will display original Barbie movie costumes and more than 150 dolls including rare fist-edition hand-painted Barbie, as per MailUK.

This exhibition will showcase Barbie's evolution over the years and her influence on design and culture.

Bailie Annette Christie, chairman of events and culture charity Glasgow Life, said in a statement, noting, "Barbie is not just an icon but a creative force that has sparked excitement, ideas and conversations for decades."

She added, "For generations of Barbie fans and new audiences alike, this promises to be a joyful and memorable experience."

The Barbie exhibition will officially open to the public on June 13.

