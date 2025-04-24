What are risks and effects of smoking on human body?

Tobacco consists of mood-changing and highly addictive drug Nicotine that affects your brain activity

Smoking is seriously injurious to health and it can cause long-term adverse effects on every organ in your body such as cardiac disease, cancer, and diabetes.

It can increase inflammation all over your body and pose a significant risk of certain health diseases, including glaucoma, cancer, and lung disease.

Smoking risks and effects of smoking on human health

Here are a few smoking risks and effects of smoking on different body organs.

Cancer risk:

Several studies have identified an association between smoking and different types of cancer. It can raise your risk of growing cancer throughout your body.

Smokers are 20 times more likely to be diagnosed with lung cancer, a fatal disease.

They are at significantly increased risk of developing chronic irreversible lung diseases, including emphysema, chronic bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and more.

Central nervous system (CNS):

Tobacco consists of the mood-changing and highly addictive drug Nicotine. It affects your brain activity and provides energy for a while. However, with the decrease in effect, you may feel tired.

Withdrawal from Nicotine may impair your thinking capabilities, and increase anxiety.

Vision:

Smoking may pose a long-term effect on your vision and optic nerve.

It leads to developing several diseases that may affect your eyes, including glaucoma, cataracts, and age-related macular degeneration.

Respiratory system:

Smoking severely affects the airways, alveoli (air sacs of the lungs that enable rapid gaseous exchange), and cilia that are small, hair-like structures that prevent dirt from entering the lungs.

