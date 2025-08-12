Monica Seles reveals myasthenia gravis diagnosis

An International Tennis Hall of Famer, Monica Seles, publicly opened up about her diagnosis with myasthenia gravis,
Myasthenia gravis is a neuromuscular autoimmune disease that causes weakness in voluntary muscles and aggravates activity throughout the day.
Seles told the Associated Press that she has been fighting the condition for three years. Initially, she started experiencing some symptoms while she was playing tennis.
The 51-year-old tennis player stated, "I would be playing with some kids or family members, and I would miss a ball. I was like, 'Yeah, I see two balls.' These are obviously symptoms that you can't ignore".
Seles added, "And, for me, this is when this journey started. And it took me quite some time to really absorb it, speak openly about it, because it's a difficult one. It affects my day-to-day life quite a lot."
She successfully accomplished her first major at 16 at the 1990 French Open and last played in 2003, stated that she opened up about her myasthenia gravis diagnosis to spread awareness among people.
Seles was previously unaware of this condition, but following her diagnosis she has learned to live a "new normal" now, and she is now learning to adapt.
Seles has collaborated with Argenx, a global immunology company, to raise awareness regarding myasthenia gravis. She hopes that sharing her story will empower patients and connect them with support.