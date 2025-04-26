Is skipping breakfast harmful to health?

Breakfast is considered the most essential meal of the day, but is skipping it really harmful to health? A recent study suggested that it may not be as bad as all of us believe.

In this nutritional guide, let’s explore the facts with an in-depth analysis of breakfast and whether skipping it is really detrimental to health or not.

Evidence supporting eating breakfast

For example, one 2021 systematic review of 14 observational studies found that those who eat breakfast seven times per week have a reduced risk for:

According to one 2021 systematic review of 14 observational studies, individuals who consume breakfast every day a week are at a reduced risk for several diseases.

The diseases include heart disorders, diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and high levels of LDL (bad cholesterol levels).

However, an analysis of data on up to 30,000 North Americans suggested that individuals who skip breakfast may become deficient in a few nutrients, including folate, calcium, iron, vitamin A, vitamins B1, B2, B3, and more.

One randomised control trial published in 2017, which included 18 participants suffering from type 2 diabetes, and 18 healthy persons discovered that skipping breakfast causes severe disruption in circadian rhythms in both the groups.

Individuals who skipped breakfast faced an increase in blood glucose levels after consuming a meal. The study authors mentioned that eating breakfast is essential to balance our circadian rhythm.

Why is breakfast important?

Start your day with healthy, nutritious food that includes eggs, oatmeal, berries, whole-grain toast, chia seeds, nuts, and more.

Research indicated that breakfast may not be considered the most essential meal of the day, but it is still important. It assists you in getting the maximum nourishment that your body requires.

