How protein shakes help reduce weight? Types and effects

Consuming more protein can assist you feel full for a longer period, minimises appetite, builds muscle, and boosts metabolism.
Different kinds of protein powders contain essential nutrients that promote weight loss without losing muscle.
Protein shakes are considered a convenient way to include enough protein in your diet.
Protein shakes reduce appetite
Protein has been shown to help decrease hunger and appetite.
Protein may decrease your appetite and keep you feeling full due to the release of hormones GLP-1 and PYY.
According to several researchers, numerous factors, including eating habits, body weight, and other health-related issues play a vital role in reducing hunger.
Protein shakes decrease belly fat
Researchers revealed that high protein diets effectively reduce your weight and body fat and lead to improved muscle retention in contrast to high carb or standard protein diets,
Protein shakes may help in weight management
Excessive protein consumption (25–30g per meal) may support weight loss and prevent regain by improving metabolism, appetite control, and lean muscle mass.
Types of protein powder
Some of the best and effective protein powders include Whey protein, Casein protein, Soy protein, Hemp protein, Rice protein, and Pea protein.
Protein-rich foods
It is important to note that protein powders aren't the only option for increasing your protein intake.
For healthy weight loss, it’s essential to consume whole foods in your diet, such as Greek or plant-based yoghurt, Nuts and seeds, Spirulina, Tofu, Puffed quinoa, and Oats.