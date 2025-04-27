Pixel users can now ‘Browse’ emoji ‘Kitchen’ on Gboard

Gboard has officially released an emoji “Kitchen” redesign and “Browse” feature for Pixel devices.
Alphabet-owned Google on Saturday, April 26, 2025, revealed that opening the Emoji keyboard in a compatible text field would reveal a slightly smaller emoji Kitchen carousel.
You’ll view a new arrow icon at the end instead of the usual settings gear.
What's new in Gboard update?
Tapping takes you to “Browse” with a grid of Emoji Kitchen results. You can endlessly scroll through all the offerings and pull-to-refresh at the top to get more.
Tapping a combination displays what two characters were combined with the ability to “Send.”
There’s an emoji floating action button (FAB) in the bottom-right corner that opens the usual pickler with recent history and a category picker at the bottom.
After making a selection, you’ll view all the combos use that character.
Gboard’s Emoji Kitchen Browse user interface (UI) is currently only available to Pixel phones and tablets. It was announced in December 2024 with the quarterly Feature Drop.
It is worth noting, Google has been testing this redesign in beta for the past few months, and users are now seeing it widely rolled out with the stable Gboard 15.1 release.