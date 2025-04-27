Google to discontinue support for older Nest Thermostats soon

Google has announced to no longer support or release software updates for the first and second-generation Nest Learning Thermostats from October 25.
Alphabet-owned tech giant revealed on Saturday, April 26, 2025, that it will completely stop launching new Nest products in Europe.
This results in those owners of the Nest thermostats released in 2011 and 2012, as well as the version released in Europe in 2014, won’t receive updates, and their devices will no longer be supported in the Nest and Home apps.
They will, however, be able to adjust temperature and schedules directly on their devices.
Google stated, “To fully invest in [future] advancements and bring you the most cutting-edge features on our latest generation of Nest thermostats, we will be transitioning away from supporting three of our oldest devices, each over a decade old.”
The company added, “Heating systems in Europe are unique and have a variety of hardware and software requirements that make it challenging to build for the diverse set of homes.” Existing Nest devices will still be sold in Europe while supplies last.
The original Nest thermostats were released while the company was an independent brand under the leadership of former Apple executive Tony Fadell.
To note, Google acquired Nest in 2014 for $3.2 billion.