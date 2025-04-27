How gut and mental health are linked with eachother? 

The brain and gut health are intimately linked to each other and can affect mood, cognition, and behaviour.
The gut microbiota interacts with several neurotransmitters, including serotonin and gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), playing pivotal roles in regulating mood and emotions.
Research indicated that an imbalance in the gut microbiota can disrupt communication, leading to mental health diseases, such as neurodegenerative conditions, anxiety, and more.
How to improve your gut health?
Follow these ways for an improved gut health:
Consume balanced diet:
It’s essential to consume a balanced and nutrient-rich diet, with fermented foods to add fibre and omega-3 fatty acids for improved gut health.
Probiotics and prebiotics:
Add probiotic-rich foods such as yoghurt, pickles, prebiotic foods, bananas, and onions, as they promote the growth of beneficial gut bacteria.
Reduce stress:
Chronic stress can cause disruption of the gut-brain axis and interacts with stress-inducing activities and regular exercise to strengthen gut health and mental well-being.
Limit antibiotic use:
Antibiotics are essential to treat bacterial infections; however, their excessive use may adversely affect your gut microbiota. Instead, consider probiotic treatment.
Consult a medical professional to discuss your symptoms before taking additional medication or supplements.
Take note of symptoms such as Bloating, abdominal pain, constipation, diarrhoea, gas, lactose or gluten intolerance and other symptoms include fatigue, acne, mood disturbances, anxiety, or depression.