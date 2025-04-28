Vancouver car ramming: Suspect Kai-Ji Adam charged with 8 counts of murder

Car ramming attack during Lapu Lapu Day celebrations in Vancouver leaves 11 dead and dozens injured

Vancouver car ramming attack suspect, Kai-Ji Adam, has been charged with eight counts of murder.

According to CNN, the 30-year-old suspect who was arrested at the scene after a car ploughed into a crowd at a street festival celebrating Filipino heritage, Lapu Lapu Day, in Vancouver on Saturday night, April 26, 2025, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Vancouver police, in a statement on Sunday, April 27, 2025, said that people attending the festival helped in chasing the suspect, who has a history of mental health-related interactions with authorities.

Adam, a Vancouver resident was appeared before the court on Sunday and remained in the coustody of the police.

11 Victims aged five to 65 died in the attack

Vancouver Police interim chief Steve Rai told the press that 11 people aged from five to 65 died in the attack, adding, “Dozens more are injured, some critically, and some have not yet been identified.”

“The actions of a single person shattered our collective sense of safety. It is impossible to overstate how many lives have been impacted forever by this lone individual,” he added.

Police are anticipating some more charges along with the second-degree murder in the case.

Notably, Vancouver City announced that the Canadian flag will be flown at half-mast at all City buildings until further notice to honour the victims.

