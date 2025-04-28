DeepSeek available again in South Korea after two-month suspension

Users can once again enjoy benefits of DeepSeek’s groundbreaking features

DeepSeek, a China-based artificial intelligence service, is officially available again on South Korean app markets for the first time in about two months.

On Monday, April 28, 2025, DeepSeek resumed availability after suspension by authorities in data protection rules.

Earlier on Thursday, April 24, 2025, South Korea's Personal Information Protection Commission stated that DeepSeek transferred user data and prompts without permission when the service first launched in South Korea in January.

To note, downloading the app was suspended in February after questions over personal data protection were raised, but the service was available for download again on South Korea's app market.

DeepSeek resumes download in South Korea

In a revised privacy policy note applied to the app, DeepSeek stated, “We process your personal information in compliance with the Personal Information Protection Act of Korea.”

According to the Chinese artificial intelligence service, users had the option to refuse to allow the transfer of personal information to several companies in China and the United States (US).

South Korea's data protection agency said DeepSeek had voluntarily decided to reintroduce the app to the market after implementing at least some of the agency’s recommendations.

It is worth noting that users can once again enjoy the benefits of DeepSeek’s groundbreaking features with reinforced privacy protections and enhanced reliability.

