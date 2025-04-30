World

Top 10 countries with highest military spending: US takes the lead

The world's military spending has seen a rise of 9.4% in 2024 amid global tension

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 30, 2025
Top 10 countries with highest military spending: US takes the lead
Top 10 countries with highest military spending: US takes the lead

The world has been arming itself with military weapons with a worrisome pace since the end of the Cold War in 1989.

According to the annual report of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), in 2024 the global military spending reached $2.718 trillion, becoming the highest figure ever recorded.

The report also suggested that the raise in global military spending has no end and the world will be seeing "further global increases in the coming years."

United States takes the crown in military spending

As per the report, the United States topped the chart as the world's biggest military spender, with the total cost of almost a trillion dollars in 2024.

The spending was attributed to powerful military items including F-35 fighters and their combat systems, new ships for the US Navy, and missile defence.

Along with that, the military expenditure also witnessed a significant growth in Europe and the Middle East due to ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

Here's a list of top 10 country with the highest military spending:

The top 10 countries in the list published by SIPRI made up around 73 percent of the world's total military spending in 2024.

1. United States ($997 billion)

2. China (around $314 billion)

3. Russia (around $149 billion)

4. Germany ($88.5 billion)

5. India ($86.1 billion)

6. United Kingdom ($81.8 billion)

7. Saudi Arabia (around $80.3 billion)

8. Ukraine ($64.7 billion)

9. France ($64.7 billion)

10. Japan ($55.3 billion) 

Harvard University head forced to apologies amid students’ concerning claims

Harvard University head forced to apologies amid students’ concerning claims

Princess Kate, William enjoy peaceful forest stroll on day 2 of Scotland tour

Princess Kate, William enjoy peaceful forest stroll on day 2 of Scotland tour
Ellen Pompeo proudly poses at Hollywood Walk of Fame star with family

Ellen Pompeo proudly poses at Hollywood Walk of Fame star with family
Kim Kardashian reveals whopping cost Met Gala preparation

Kim Kardashian reveals whopping cost Met Gala preparation
Vietnam commemorates 50 years since war's end with grand military parade
Vietnam commemorates 50 years since war's end with grand military parade
Ivanka Trump shares sweet video of son playing piano for grandpa
Ivanka Trump shares sweet video of son playing piano for grandpa
Jeff Bezos’ Amazon faces Trump’s backlash after tariff controversy
Jeff Bezos’ Amazon faces Trump’s backlash after tariff controversy
UK beachgoers beware as this lesser-known rule could land you in trouble
UK beachgoers beware as this lesser-known rule could land you in trouble
UK Weather set to hit 29C with high UV and pollen warnings
UK Weather set to hit 29C with high UV and pollen warnings
Top 5 most-followed people on Instagram with jaw-dropping earnings
Top 5 most-followed people on Instagram with jaw-dropping earnings
Sugar tax set to hit your favourite drinks like milkshakes and more: Details
Sugar tax set to hit your favourite drinks like milkshakes and more: Details
‘Mushroom Murder’ trial begins in Australia for woman accused of killing guests
‘Mushroom Murder’ trial begins in Australia for woman accused of killing guests
US navy's $60 million fighter jet 'lost' in Red Sea, sailor injured
US navy's $60 million fighter jet 'lost' in Red Sea, sailor injured
London electrical substation fire: 100 firefighters battle massive blaze
London electrical substation fire: 100 firefighters battle massive blaze
How to avoid seasickness during your next cruise travel?
How to avoid seasickness during your next cruise travel?
Mount Fuji fiasco: Student rescued twice in week over a phone
Mount Fuji fiasco: Student rescued twice in week over a phone