Kamala Harris blasts Trump in first major speech since election loss

Kamala Harris slammed US President Donald Trump in her first-ever biggest speech since presidential election loss.
According to Sky News, Former vice president has criticised Trump's "wholesale abandonment" of US ideals during his first 100 days in office in her biggest speech since her election defeat.
Ms Harris accused the president of "the greatest man-made economic crisis in modern presidential history" in her most extensive public comments since conceding in November.
She said Mr Trump's politics benefited the rich and described his "narrow, self-serving vision" where they "punish truth tellers, favour loyalists, cash in on their power, and leave everyone else to fend for themselves".
"Instead of an administration working to advance America's highest ideals, we are witnessing the wholesale abandonment of those ideals," Ms Harris said on Wednesday - a day after Mr Trump marked 100 days in office.
During the 15-minute speech, Harris spoke of the anxiety and confusion which have gripped many Democrats since her election defeat, warning "things are probably going to get worse before they get better" - but she discouraged despair.