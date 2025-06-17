ESA creates first artificial solar eclipse in space using two satellites

The ESA took these pictures during the Proba-3 mission in March but they waited until now to share with the public

  • by Web Desk
  • |
ESA creates first artificial solar eclipse in space using two satellites
ESA creates first artificial solar eclipse in space using two satellites

Two driverless spacecraft have successfully flown together in carefully coordinated way to create a small artificial solar eclipse, something the European Space Agency (ESA) says has never been done before.

In this unique achievement, one satellite blocked the sunlight reaching the other satellite by positioning itself precisely in front of the sun.

This blocking created a small shadow only 8 centimeters wide on the second spacecraft.

Scientists want to observe the sun's outer atmosphere called the corona as it helps them understand solar activity better.

However, it's hard to see the corona clearly because the sun's surface is about a million times brighter.

ESA creates first artificial solar eclipse in space using two satellites

This extreme brightness makes it nearly impossible to view the faint corona without blocking the sun’s light, like during a solar eclipse which creates right conditions for studying it in detail.

Andrei Zhukov from the Royal Observatory of Belgium said in a statement, "We can create our eclipse once every 19.6-hour orbit, while total solar eclipses only occur naturally around once, very rarely twice a year."

He added, "On top of that natural total eclipses only last a few minutes, while Proba-3 can hold its artificial eclipse for up to six hours."

The ESA took these pictures during the Proba-3 mission in March but they waited until now to share those images with the public.

Read more : World
Alan Turing’s nearly-shredded handwritten document fetches record price at auction
Alan Turing’s nearly-shredded handwritten document fetches record price at auction
Turing played a major role in World War II by helping to break secret German codes using Enigma machine
World’s smallest yet deadliest wild cats arrive at Utah Zoo to help battle extinction
World’s smallest yet deadliest wild cats arrive at Utah Zoo to help battle extinction
These cats have a very hight hunting success rate of 60% which is much higher than larger wild cats like lions
Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki erupts with huge mushroom cloud seen 90 miles away
Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki erupts with huge mushroom cloud seen 90 miles away
Because of this intense eruption, authorities raised the volcano’s alert level to the highest danger level
Top 10 world’s most liveable city for 2025
Top 10 world’s most liveable city for 2025
Austria’s beautiful capital, Vienna, is no longer the most liveable city in the world
Bomb threat prompts IndiGo flight to make emergency landing in Nagpur
Bomb threat prompts IndiGo flight to make emergency landing in Nagpur
IndiGo flight from Oman to India carrying 163 on board makes precautionary landing amid bomb threat
Harvard wins temporary relief as judge extends block on foreign student ban
Harvard wins temporary relief as judge extends block on foreign student ban
US judge upholds suspension of President Donald Trump's ban on Harvard University foreign students
Minnesota lawmaker's children speak out after parents' tragic assassination
Minnesota lawmaker's children speak out after parents' tragic assassination
Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Break were killed in 'politically motivated' attack
US-UK sign trade deal as Trump meets Starmer at G7 Summit
US-UK sign trade deal as Trump meets Starmer at G7 Summit
UK will be protected from future US tariffs because Donald Trump ‘like them’
Air fryers at center of privacy scandal as new strict rules roll out
Air fryers at center of privacy scandal as new strict rules roll out
The new rules also apply to smartwatches and fitness trackers
Roald Dahl’s rare sketches resurface after decades, set to fetch thousands at auction
Roald Dahl’s rare sketches resurface after decades, set to fetch thousands at auction
Dahl, who passed away in 1990 at the age of 74, made these sketches using a black pen for his book 'Boy'
UK weather: Heatwave returns as temperatures may hit 32C this week
UK weather: Heatwave returns as temperatures may hit 32C this week
The Met Office advices people in the UK to stay cool and drink plenty of water during heatwaves
UK’s largest road tunnel gets green light after years of delays
UK’s largest road tunnel gets green light after years of delays
The new road will connect major highways, the A2 and M2 in Kent with the A13 and M25 in Thurrock