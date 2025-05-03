World

Artist turns biscuits into stunning portraits of famous faces

The artist mentioned that it took around 180 hours to create these portraits, using 'thousands' of biscuits

  • May 03, 2025
There are many people in the world who accomplish such incredible feats that they leave others amazed and speechless.

A mosaic artist did something equally surprising who created famous portraits using biscuits.

As per BBC, the biscuit company McVitie’s asked a London-based mosaic artist, Ed Chapman to make portraits of famous people using only biscuits.

"I wondered if it could be done with biscuits, I thought surely they're going to be crumbling all over the place," Chapman shared.

Purpose behind creating this unique artwork:

This artwork was created on request to celebrate 100 years of McVitie’s chocolate digestive biscuits.

When asked how he managed to create such detailed and realistic portraits using digestives, he explains, "I initially thought they were all quite similar, but actually there's a white chocolate, gold chocolate, dark chocolate and of course the milk chocolate."

He shared, "And if you flip them over, there's the biscuit side which is plain, so there's a few grades of colour and tones there - it's a palette."

The artist said that when he began the biscuit portraits, he didn’t consider how warm weather might affect them.

Fortunately, his studio faces north so it stays cooler and he kept the biscuits in the fridge to make them easier to cut.

The artist revealed that he coated the artwork with multiple layers of varnish to protect it.

Chapman mentioned that it took around 180 hours to create the three portraits, using "thousands" of biscuits.

He also mentioned that the artwork has been getting a lot of positive feedback online.

The portraits will be on display at The Strand from May 2 to May 5.

