US army to hold 250th anniversary parade on Trump's special day

US military plans a parade of 6,600 soldiers, 150 vehicles and 50 helicopters to mark 250th anniversary

  • May 03, 2025
The White House has a military parade to mark the 250th anniversary of the US Army on the same day as President Donald Trump’s birthday.

According to BBC, an army spokesperson confirmed that that special parade will be held on June 14, 2025, which is President Trump’s 79th birthday, at the National Mall in Washington DC, featuring 6,600 soldiers, 150 vehicles and 50 aircraft.

As per the US military, plans for the parade were “actively underway, and it was exploring options to make the celebration even bigger, with more capability demonstrations, additional displays of equipment, and more engagement with the community."

Victory Day for World War I and II

Trump also unveiled his plans to rename Veterans Day, known as Remembrance Day in the UK, as "Victory Day for World War I" to celebrate the US contribution to the conflict, which he believes was more than any other nation.

The 78-year-old wrote in a late-night post, “Many of our allies and friends are celebrating May 8th as Victory Day, but we did more than any other country, by far, in producing a victorious result in World War II. I am hereby renaming May 8th as Victory Day for World War II and November 11th as Victory Day for World War I.”

“We won both wars; nobody was close to us in terms of strength, bravery, or military brilliance, but we never celebrate anything. That’s because we don’t have leaders anymore that know how to do so! We are going to start celebrating our victories again!" he added.

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt denies the reports about remaining Veterans Day and says that the US will always honour Veterans Day and would commemorate the end of world wars as victory days.

Notably, Trump did not have the power to change the names of federal holidays, as all of the days are created by acts of Congress, and it is the only entity that has all the powers regarding creating, naming or renaming a federal holiday.  

