Ivanka Trump’s son Theo recreates historic Kennedy snap with grandpa 

Ivanka Trump's son Theodore Kushner has reenacted President John F. Kennedy iconic click in the White House

  • May 03, 2025
Ivanka Trump has shared the highlights of family's April on her social media account.

On Friday, May 2, the first daughter of the US turned to her X account to post multiple snaps of her family with the caption, "A few moments that made April one to remember."

The first click featured President Donald Trump sitting behind the desk in the Oval Office wearing "Make America Great Again" cap.

While her son Theodore Kushner was captured poking his head out through the front door of the desk.

The adorable click was a recreation of an iconic picture of President John F. Kennedy with his son John F. Kennedy Jr..

Furthermore, the Kennedy's picture was taken by Alan Stanley Tretick, a Look magazine photojournalist.

Staying true to the original, the 43-year-old also re-posted the picture with a black-and-white filter, paying tribute to the Kennedy family.

Other highlights of April including pictures of Ivanka posing with her three children in the White House during the April 28 visit of Philadelphia Eagles to celebrate the NFl's team 2025 Super Bowl victory.

Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner share three children together, Arabella Kushner, 13, Joseph Kushner, 11 and Theodore Kushner, 8.

About the desk in the Oval Office 

According to the White House Historical Association, the desk in the picture is known as "Resolute Desk" and is made from the oak timbers of the British Ship H.M.S Resolute.

It was a gifted to President Rutherford B. Hayes from Queen Victoria in 1880.

