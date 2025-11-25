Southhall fire prompts huge response with 150 firefighters battling blaze

A major fire has broken out at a warehouse in west London on Tuesday, November 25.
Residents reported hearing several loud explosions with a huge plume of smoke visible across the London skyline.
About 150 firefighters were dispatched to the scene with the London Fire Bridge (LFB) confirming that around three-quarters of the two-storey warehouse in Southall was engulfed in flames by 8:55 GMT, according to BBC.
Footage posted online shows the fire ripping through the building and thick black smoke billowing out.
To handle the situation, LFB have sent 25 fire engines to the location that includes a warehouse and retail space.
"Due to the large amount of smoke being produced by the fire, residents in the local area should keep doors and windows closed as crews respond," the brigade posted on X.
They called it a "protracted incident," adding crews would be "carrying out firefighting operations throughout the day."
As per the outlet, traffic near the fire scene will likely experience delays or disruptions.
However, the cause of the fire is still unknown and so far, no injuries have been reported.