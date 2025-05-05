US President Donald Trump announced to hit foreign film with 100% tariffs in order to save “dying” American movie undustry.
According to CNN, after goods Trump on Sunday, May 4, 2025, decided to exted his trade war to ceniema as he instructed the Commerce Departmnet to 100% tariff on filmsproduced outside the United States or imported into the country.
In an evening post on Truth Soical he wrote, “The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death. Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States.”
“Therefore, I am authorizing the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands. WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!” he adeed.
It’s not at all clear how such a tariff would be imposed. Films are intellectual property, not goods, so they represent a kind of service that is not currently subject to tariffs.
However, the USTR notes that some services can be subject to certain non-tariff trade barriers, such as regulations and tax incentives. Those could disadvantage American filmmaking.