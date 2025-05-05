World

Non-US movies to hit with 100% tariff to save 'dying' Hollywood

US plans to slap all foreign movies with a 100% levy to boost domestic film industry

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 05, 2025
Non-US movies to hit with 100% tariff to save dying Hollywood
Non-US movies to hit with 100% tariff to save 'dying' Hollywood

US President Donald Trump announced to hit foreign film with 100% tariffs in order to save “dying” American movie undustry.

According to CNN, after goods Trump on Sunday, May 4, 2025, decided to exted his trade war to ceniema as he instructed the Commerce Departmnet to 100% tariff on filmsproduced outside the United States or imported into the country.

In an evening post on Truth Soical he wrote, “The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death. Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States.”

“Therefore, I am authorizing the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands. WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!” he adeed.

It’s not at all clear how such a tariff would be imposed. Films are intellectual property, not goods, so they represent a kind of service that is not currently subject to tariffs. 

However, the USTR notes that some services can be subject to certain non-tariff trade barriers, such as regulations and tax incentives. Those could disadvantage American filmmaking.

Lady Gaga’s concert in Rio under threat of bomb attack by fake ‘Little Monsters’

Lady Gaga’s concert in Rio under threat of bomb attack by fake ‘Little Monsters’
David Beckham reflects on iconic football career as he celebrates 50th birthday

David Beckham reflects on iconic football career as he celebrates 50th birthday
Victoria Beckham drops intimate photos from David Beckham’s birthday bash: SEE

Victoria Beckham drops intimate photos from David Beckham’s birthday bash: SEE
Royal Family prepares for grand celebration after Prince Harry’s major defeat

Royal Family prepares for grand celebration after Prince Harry’s major defeat
Spitfire fighter plane from WWII crashes in Kent ahead of VE Day celebrations
Spitfire fighter plane from WWII crashes in Kent ahead of VE Day celebrations
How to stay motivated? 10 habits of highly successful people you need to adopt
How to stay motivated? 10 habits of highly successful people you need to adopt
Woman missing since 1962 found alive after 60 years in shocking twist
Woman missing since 1962 found alive after 60 years in shocking twist
Putin makes major statement about using ‘nuclear weapons’ in Ukraine
Putin makes major statement about using ‘nuclear weapons’ in Ukraine
UK police arrest eight in connection with alleged terror plots
UK police arrest eight in connection with alleged terror plots
Warren Buffett to step down as Berkshire Hathaway CEO after 55 years
Warren Buffett to step down as Berkshire Hathaway CEO after 55 years
5 richest YouTubers with jaw dropping net worth
5 richest YouTubers with jaw dropping net worth
Papal conclave 2025: Stove installed as preparations underway for new pope
Papal conclave 2025: Stove installed as preparations underway for new pope
5 life-changing books to stop wasting time and boost productivity
5 life-changing books to stop wasting time and boost productivity
Australian election 2025 results: Anthony Albanese secures historic win for second term
Australian election 2025 results: Anthony Albanese secures historic win for second term
Trump AI-generated pope pictures divide internet: ‘Disgusting’ or ‘hilarious’
Trump AI-generated pope pictures divide internet: ‘Disgusting’ or ‘hilarious’
Ivanka Trump’s son Theo recreates historic Kennedy snap with grandpa
Ivanka Trump’s son Theo recreates historic Kennedy snap with grandpa