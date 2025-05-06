Top raw foods to stay hydrated naturally this summer 

Stay cool and energised this summer with nature’s effective and best remedies.
They are packed with numerous nutrients, antioxidants, and hydration properties. Raw fruits and vegetables assist regulate body temperature and boost overall wellness.
According to nutritionists, raw foods not only save cooking time during summer but also offer essential nutrients that are discussed below:
:Top raw foods help beat the heat
Discover a few effective and top raw foods to beat the scorching heat of this summer naturally while keeping your body hydrated, refreshed, and healthy.
Hydration boost:
Raw foods with higher water content assist in maintaining fluid balance.
Nutrient preservation:
Uncooked vegetables and fruits contain numerous vitamins and antioxidants.
Cooling effect:
Specific foods minimise internal body heat and inflammation, providing a cooling effect.
Stable blood sugar: Fibre-rich options support consistent energy.
Six cooling raw foods
Cucumber:
Consists of 95% water; supports hydration and maintains skin health.
Watermelon:
Rich in water and lycopene; assists prevent sun damage.
Mango:
High in Vitamin C and antioxidants; boosts energy.
Coconut water:
Contains electrolytes such as sodium and potassium.
Mint & coriander:
Antioxidant-rich herbs with natural hydrating properties.
Tomatoes:
Consists of potassium and lycopene; which assist protect against ultraviolet (UV) rays.