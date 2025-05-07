UK weather update: Sudden rise in temperatures expected from May 13

The UK is now once again preparing for a hot spell, starting next week.
UK weather forecasts predict that the temperature will reach 24C on Tuesday, May 13.
The weather will be sunny, with the highest temperatures expected in Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire
Other regions such as Suffolk, Essex and several counties in both England and Scotland will experience temperatures above 20C, reported ExpressUK.
The rest of the country will see temperatures ranging between 11C and 19C.
The Met Office said in a statement, “Dry across the majority of the UK with clear or sunny spells for many areas as high pressure dominates the weather pattern across the UK."
It added, “However, at the start of this period, thicker cloud is likely in the far north for a time with some patchy rain and drizzle in north and northwest Scotland."
As per the reports, the weather will mostly have light winds and during the day, the temperature will be a little warmer than what is normal for this time of year.
What to expect from this week's weather:
During this week, the west will feel warmer while the southeast will be cooler due to strong winds, a few showers and chilly nights.