Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Declan Rice names his GOAT

Arsenal star Declan Rice has named the greatest footballer of all time between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
According to Sportskeeda, the English midfielder has named the Argentine legend as the best ever football player and rated him above his Portuguese rival.
Rice, on multiple occasions, hailed the eight-time Ballon d’Or award winner and made his stance clear whenever it comes to the GOAT debate. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) back in 2022, the Arsenal player wrote, “Lionel Messi. The best ever."
He made the same admission once again during an interview on The Overlap with Gary Neville the same year and spoke about his admiration for Messi.
The 26-year-old also said, “Messi. Obviously, it’s such a hard question because what he and Ronaldo have done is like a freak of nature, no one will ever do that ever again… But Messi, what he does with the football, it’s so special I love it, I don’t think we’ll ever see a player like him ever again.”
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi career stats
Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has so far scored 934 career goals in 1,276 matches, while Lionel Messi has scored 859 goals in 1,097 appearances.
Currently the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner is playing for Saudi Club Al Nassr, and Messi is representing David Beckham’s American club, Inter Miami.