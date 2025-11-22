Jake Paul, Anthony Joshua share praise ahead of face-off Miami 

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua shared praise for each other ahead of face-off in Miami.
YouTube sensation turned professional boxer will face off two-time heavyweight champion in a highly anticipated fight on December 19, in Miami which will be streamed live on Netflix.
As the two stars made official announcement for their December fight they called each other one of the best boxers.
“I like to challenge myself. I like to take on the biggest, the best. I said anyone, anytime, any place, (and) I truly mean that,” Paul said. “No one ever thought that this would be possible, that we would be here when I first started boxing, and no one thinks I’m going to win. So join the list and be ready to be shocked.”
Paul (12-1, 7 KO) is pushing the idea that his smaller stature will be a benefit against the former world champion.
“He’s one of the best heavyweights ever, but I believe that fighting a smaller man is oftentimes harder as a heavyweight because of the speed difference and because of the foot speed, because of the angles, because of the head being off of the center,” he added.
Joshua also says he is again switching trainers, and won’t be led by Ben Davison for this fight. Joshua has been training with Oleksandr Usyk and his team.