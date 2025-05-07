Queen ant smuggling gang sentenced in Kenya

A Kenyan court has sentenced four men to one year in prison or pay a fine of $7,700 (£5,800) for trying to smuggle thousands of live queen ants out of the country.
According to BBC, the four suspects – two Belgians, a Vietnamese and a Kenyan – were arrested last month with live ants suspected to have been destined for collectors in Europe and Asia.
They had pleaded guilty to the charges, with the Belgians telling the court that they were collecting the highly sought-after ants as a hobby and didn't think it was illegal.
But delivering the sentence on Wednesday, the judge said the particular species of ants collected was valuable and they had thousands of them.
“While collecting a few ants might be considered a hobby, being found with 5,000 queen ants is beyond a hobby," said Magistrate Njeri Thuku.
"Already the world has lost a number of species due in part to greed. It is time to stem this tide."
She added: "This court will do what it can to protect all creatures great and small."
The contraband included giant African harvester ants, which are valued by some UK dealers at up to £170 ($220) each.
Belgian nationals Lornoy David and Seppe Lodewijckx, both 19, Vietnamese national Duh Hung Nguyen and Kenyan Dennis Ng'ang'a, were handed similar terms after the magistrate considered their mitigation arguments.
The Belgians were found with 5,000 ants while the other two were found with more than 300 ants in their apartments.
The ants were packed in more than 2,000 test tubes filled with cotton wool to help them survive for months, authorities said.
The Belgian teens had entered Kenya on a tourist visa and were staying in Naivasha, a town popular with tourists for its animal parks and lakes.
Nguyen, 23, was described by the court as a "mule or courier" as he was just sent to pick up the ants and the person who sent him paid for his ticket.