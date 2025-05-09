World

Barron Trump faces new challenges at NYU as he avoids student parties

US President Donald Trump's youngest son Barron Trump is enrolled in NYU's Stern School of Business

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 09, 2025
Barron Trump faces new challenges at NYU as he avoids student parties
Barron Trump faces new challenges at NYU as he avoids student parties

Barron Trump had a tough time connecting with his fellow students as he wraps his freshman year at New York University (NYU).

Known for having almost no social presence at the campus and coming only for classes, Barron has been reportedly finding it hard to fit in at NYU, where he is studying business.

Due to being under constant supervision of secret services, the 19-year-old does not have the freedom to hang around large group of friends.

Sources have also shared that "he mostly hangs out with those friends online," while skipping campus parties and events.

An insider also informed Daily Mail that the 6 feet 9 inches teen "may have had a more difficult time fitting in at NYU this year than any of his fellow students."

How Barron Trump stays in touch with friends?

According to sources, due to security concerns he cannot share his personal number with anyone and stays connected with his trusted friends through Xbox's chatting services.

Donald Trump on Melania Trump's parenting style

Barron Trump is the son of Donald Trump and his third wife Melania Trump.

On Thursday, May 9, the president gushed over wife's parenting style for the teen at the White House.

Referring to Melania as one of the best moms, Trump noted, "she is so good with Barron that he's grown up strong and nice and he's a good boy he's a good student so I want to thank you you've done a great job."

Barron Trump's New York City life is reportedly divided between the campus and the Trump Tower, where he resides permanently.

Pope Leo XIV: Little-known facts about the new Catholic leader

Pope Leo XIV: Little-known facts about the new Catholic leader
Barron Trump faces new challenges at NYU as he avoids student parties

Barron Trump faces new challenges at NYU as he avoids student parties
Prince William, Princess Kate join King Charles on VE Day 80th anniversary service

Prince William, Princess Kate join King Charles on VE Day 80th anniversary service
Keith Urban gives sweet shoutout to Nicole Kidman while accepting ACM honor

Keith Urban gives sweet shoutout to Nicole Kidman while accepting ACM honor
Pope Leo XIV: Little-known facts about the new Catholic leader
Pope Leo XIV: Little-known facts about the new Catholic leader
5 things you should never share with anyone, according to psychologists
5 things you should never share with anyone, according to psychologists
Robert Prevost greets world in first public appearance as Pope Leo XIV
Robert Prevost greets world in first public appearance as Pope Leo XIV
Joe Biden makes waves with controversial remarks on Trump’s loss
Joe Biden makes waves with controversial remarks on Trump’s loss
New pope elected: White smoke finally rises to signal historic decision
New pope elected: White smoke finally rises to signal historic decision
Bill Gates marks Gates Foundation's 25th anniversary with big announcement, slams Musk
Bill Gates marks Gates Foundation's 25th anniversary with big announcement, slams Musk
Top 5 highest paid TikTok influencers of 2025
Top 5 highest paid TikTok influencers of 2025
Vatican City failed to elect new pope on conclave's second morning
Vatican City failed to elect new pope on conclave's second morning
World's 10% richest responsible for two-thirds of global warming: Study
World's 10% richest responsible for two-thirds of global warming: Study
US, UK all set to finalise ‘major’ trade deal: Report
US, UK all set to finalise ‘major’ trade deal: Report
Raccoon found with meth pipe during Ohio traffic stop
Raccoon found with meth pipe during Ohio traffic stop
Casey Means: Trump nominates wellness influencer for top health role
Casey Means: Trump nominates wellness influencer for top health role