Barron Trump faces new challenges at NYU as he avoids student parties

Barron Trump had a tough time connecting with his fellow students as he wraps his freshman year at New York University (NYU).
Known for having almost no social presence at the campus and coming only for classes, Barron has been reportedly finding it hard to fit in at NYU, where he is studying business.
Due to being under constant supervision of secret services, the 19-year-old does not have the freedom to hang around large group of friends.
Sources have also shared that "he mostly hangs out with those friends online," while skipping campus parties and events.
An insider also informed Daily Mail that the 6 feet 9 inches teen "may have had a more difficult time fitting in at NYU this year than any of his fellow students."
How Barron Trump stays in touch with friends?
According to sources, due to security concerns he cannot share his personal number with anyone and stays connected with his trusted friends through Xbox's chatting services.
Donald Trump on Melania Trump's parenting style
Barron Trump is the son of Donald Trump and his third wife Melania Trump.
On Thursday, May 9, the president gushed over wife's parenting style for the teen at the White House.
Referring to Melania as one of the best moms, Trump noted, "she is so good with Barron that he's grown up strong and nice and he's a good boy he's a good student so I want to thank you you've done a great job."
Barron Trump's New York City life is reportedly divided between the campus and the Trump Tower, where he resides permanently.