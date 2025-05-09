Sci-Tech

Microsoft bans DeepSeek app for employees for propoganda and data risks

This significant move indicates the Microsoft's strategic transition towards stricter AI governance

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 09, 2025
Microsoft bans DeepSeek app for employees for propoganda and data risks
Microsoft bans DeepSeek app for employees for propoganda and data risks

Microsoft has officially banned its employees from using the Chinese-based AI app DeepSeek.

The company's Vice Chairman Brad Smith informed the US Senate that the company banned the Chinese-based AI app due to increased data security and propaganda concerns.

Microsoft bans DeepSeek app for employees

The American tech giant further confirmed that it won’t list DeepSeek in its app store, increasing scrutiny of Chinese AI companies following heightened geopolitical tensions.

Smith further said that DeepSeek stores user data on Chinese servers—posing a significant threat under Chinese intelligence laws.

Previously, the company hosted DeepSeek’s open-source R1 model on Azure, it only did so following what Smith called "rigorous red teaming” to remove dangerous content.

The significant move indicates the American tech giant’s strategic transition towards stricter AI governance.

The DeepSeek ban is part of the company’s wider reassessment of its cloud infrastructure strategy.

The company’s Azure cloud business, which now contributes 30% of its revenue, is now positioned as a protected alternative for enterprise clients concerned about foreign data exposure.

A report suggested that Microsoft has called off hundreds of megawatts in US data center leases, reflecting a pivot toward locally compliant configurations.

Notably, the latest move brings both risk and resilience for investors.

However, the geopolitical frictions may weigh on near-term infrastructure development, the company’s 15% year-to-date stock indicates market assurance in its long-term cloud and AI strategy.

ACM Awards 2025 full winners list: Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton win top honor

ACM Awards 2025 full winners list: Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton win top honor

Microsoft bans DeepSeek app for employees for propoganda and data risks

Microsoft bans DeepSeek app for employees for propoganda and data risks
Meta makes key changes to Threads for better user experience

Meta makes key changes to Threads for better user experience
Shakira makes surprising confessions about ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ after 20 years

Shakira makes surprising confessions about ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ after 20 years

Meta makes key changes to Threads for better user experience
Meta makes key changes to Threads for better user experience
Anthropic introduces API for AI-powered web search
Anthropic introduces API for AI-powered web search
Samsung to launch first Android 16 beta soon: Report
Samsung to launch first Android 16 beta soon: Report
Google Maps receives ability to scan Your iPhone screenshots for places
Google Maps receives ability to scan Your iPhone screenshots for places
Mistral Medium 3 multimodal AI model unveiled with advanced capabilities
Mistral Medium 3 multimodal AI model unveiled with advanced capabilities
Meta to bring ‘Facial Recognition’ support for smart glasses: Report
Meta to bring ‘Facial Recognition’ support for smart glasses: Report
Mark Zuckerberg’s AI ad tool receives backlash over user experience
Mark Zuckerberg’s AI ad tool receives backlash over user experience
OpenAI appoints Fidji Simo, Instacart CEO as head of applications
OpenAI appoints Fidji Simo, Instacart CEO as head of applications
Samsung reveals launch date for Galaxy S25 Edge: All you need to know
Samsung reveals launch date for Galaxy S25 Edge: All you need to know
Apple to add AI search options on Safari: Report
Apple to add AI search options on Safari: Report
Amazon to launch on an AI code generation tool 'Kiro': Report
Amazon to launch on an AI code generation tool 'Kiro': Report
Spotify’s provides users more control over their listening experience
Spotify’s provides users more control over their listening experience