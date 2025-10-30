Sci-Tech

Threads now allows users to approve and filter their replies

Threads has also rolled out new Activity feed filters that make it easier to view replies from people you follow or those that include mentions

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Threads now allows users to approve and filter their replies
Threads now allows users to approve and filter their replies

Threads, Meta’s rival to X, is introducing new tools to offer users more control over their conversations.

The significant update rolls out reply approvals, a feature that allows users to decide which replies appear on their posts before anyone else can see them.

While Threads enables users to limit replies to followers or mentioned accounts, reply approvals allow posts to remain open to everyone without the risk of off-topic or negative comments.

Meta stated that the goal is to assist users “set the tone of the conversation,” giving posters enhanced control while keeping discussion public.

Apart from this, Meta-owned Threads has rolled out new Activity feed filters that make it easier to view replies from people you follow or those that include mentions. These join existing filters such as Verified, Quotes, and Reposts, offering a wide range of ways to manage engagement.

Moreover, Threads has reached 150 million daily active users, up from 100 million in December 2024, and more than 400 million active users as of August.

As the platform expands, Meta is increasing monetisation with global ads and soon video ads.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri added that Threads is experimenting with new algorithm controls, offering customisation options by adding or removing topics of interest.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

WhatsApp brings Passkeys support for easier access to encrypted backups

WhatsApp brings Passkeys support for easier access to encrypted backups
Users can retrieve their data or access WhatsApp’s backup after losing their device by using different methods with this update

Microsoft services restores after widespread outage affecting millions of users

Microsoft services restores after widespread outage affecting millions of users
Major Microsoft error caused AFD nodes to fail, impacting several apps, including Microsoft 365, Xbox Live, Heathrow Airport, more

1X unveils $20,000 humanoid robot NEO to transform ‘life at home’

1X unveils $20,000 humanoid robot NEO to transform ‘life at home’
NEO can handle daily chores, from folding laundry to cleaning and organizing

Is Microsoft Azure and AWS down? Millions of users report issues across US

Is Microsoft Azure and AWS down? Millions of users report issues across US
Microsoft and AWS have reportedly grappled with a significant outage

Comet 3I/ATLAS: Scientists marks major milestone with new discovery

Comet 3I/ATLAS: Scientists marks major milestone with new discovery
Scientists estimated comet 3i/atlas to be about 7 billion years old, it likely formed in another star system and entered our Solar System

Apple to bring major display overhaul for THESE upcoming devices: Report

Apple to bring major display overhaul for THESE upcoming devices: Report
The Cupertino-based tech giant will continue using existing display tech in the M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro models

Apple and Microsoft shares hits $4 trillion market cap

Apple and Microsoft shares hits $4 trillion market cap
Both tech giants, including Apple and Microsoft still remain behind the AI chip manufacturer, Nvidia, valued at $5T valuation

How passkeys can secure your digital life from phishing and password theft?

How passkeys can secure your digital life from phishing and password theft?
Passkeys are now considered a safer alternative in era where one compromised password can trigger serious data breach

Nvidia soars to record high as AI chip surge fuels $5T valuation

Nvidia soars to record high as AI chip surge fuels $5T valuation
Nvidia approaches $5 trillion milestone after massive AI chip orders

Nvidia invests $1 Billion in Nokia to strengthen partnership in AI

Nvidia invests $1 Billion in Nokia to strengthen partnership in AI
Nokia’s shares exponentially rose to 26% following the major announcement

WhatsApp to allow users set profile cover photo: Report

WhatsApp to allow users set profile cover photo: Report
Meta-owned WhatsApp's reported update will allow users to upload a cover photo through their profile settings

PayPal stock jumps 14% after OpenAI deal to bring payments to ChatGPT

PayPal stock jumps 14% after OpenAI deal to bring payments to ChatGPT
The fintech firm, PayPal, aims to dominate the AI industry in its sphere and shift the paradigm for shopping