Threads now allows users to approve and filter their replies

Threads, Meta’s rival to X, is introducing new tools to offer users more control over their conversations.
The significant update rolls out reply approvals, a feature that allows users to decide which replies appear on their posts before anyone else can see them.
While Threads enables users to limit replies to followers or mentioned accounts, reply approvals allow posts to remain open to everyone without the risk of off-topic or negative comments.
Meta stated that the goal is to assist users “set the tone of the conversation,” giving posters enhanced control while keeping discussion public.
Apart from this, Meta-owned Threads has rolled out new Activity feed filters that make it easier to view replies from people you follow or those that include mentions. These join existing filters such as Verified, Quotes, and Reposts, offering a wide range of ways to manage engagement.
Moreover, Threads has reached 150 million daily active users, up from 100 million in December 2024, and more than 400 million active users as of August.
As the platform expands, Meta is increasing monetisation with global ads and soon video ads.
Instagram head Adam Mosseri added that Threads is experimenting with new algorithm controls, offering customisation options by adding or removing topics of interest.