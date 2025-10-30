Sci-Tech

1X unveils $20,000 humanoid robot NEO to transform ‘life at home’

NEO can handle daily chores, from folding laundry to cleaning and organizing

  By Bushra Saleem
Robotics firm 1X has opened preorders for NEO, the world’s first consumer-ready humanoid designed to automate household chores and offer personal assistance at home.

Touted as the safest, most capable, and most affordable humanoid ever built, NEO promises to make the sci-fi fantasy of humanlike home robots a reality.

Whether it’s folding laundry, organizing shelves, or setting reminders, NEO is built to help people reclaim their time and mental space, Interesting Engineering reported.

“Humanoids were long a thing of sci-fi… then they were a thing of research, but today, with the launch of NEO, humanoid robots become a product,” said Bernt Børnich, CEO and founder of 1X.

Børnich added that NEO “closes the gap between our imaginations and the world we live in,” marking a shift from research prototypes to consumer-ready companions designed for everyday life.

At the heart of NEO is the Chores feature, which lets owners assign, schedule, and track tasks. Using simple voice or app commands, users can ask NEO to tidy rooms, fold laundry, or clean up spaces in real time.

For tasks it dose not yet know, owners can book a 1X Expert to guide the robot, allowing it to learn while getting the job done.

