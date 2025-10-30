WhatsApp brings Passkeys support for easier access to encrypted backups

In a significant update, WhatsApp has added a new way to access your encrypted backups with passkey support.
With this update, users can retrieve their data or access WhatsApp’s backup after losing their device by using different methods, including fingerprint, face, or the screen lock code of your previous device.
For many years, the Meta-owned WhatsApp didn't have an encryption layer for its chat backups. However, in 2021, Meta introduced a new way for users to secure their backups with end-to-end encryption using either passwords or 64-character encryption keys.
The trouble with both is that users will have to remember their backup password or have the encryption key handy while restoring the backup.
With passkeys, users will not be required to look for the password or the key.
In May, the instant-messaging app successfully crossed three billion active users, stating that this feature will be accessible for users in the near future, so users will have to keep checking the update on this feature.
Here’s how to access it:
Launch Settings > Chats > Chat backup > End-to-end encrypted backup to enable encrypted backups.