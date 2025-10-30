Sci-Tech

WhatsApp brings Passkeys support for easier access to encrypted backups

Users can retrieve their data or access WhatsApp’s backup after losing their device by using different methods with this update

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
WhatsApp brings Passkeys support for easier access to encrypted backups
WhatsApp brings Passkeys support for easier access to encrypted backups

In a significant update, WhatsApp has added a new way to access your encrypted backups with passkey support.

With this update, users can retrieve their data or access WhatsApp’s backup after losing their device by using different methods, including fingerprint, face, or the screen lock code of your previous device.

For many years, the Meta-owned WhatsApp didn't have an encryption layer for its chat backups. However, in 2021, Meta introduced a new way for users to secure their backups with end-to-end encryption using either passwords or 64-character encryption keys.

The trouble with both is that users will have to remember their backup password or have the encryption key handy while restoring the backup.

With passkeys, users will not be required to look for the password or the key.

In May, the instant-messaging app successfully crossed three billion active users, stating that this feature will be accessible for users in the near future, so users will have to keep checking the update on this feature.

Here’s how to access it:

Launch Settings > Chats > Chat backup > End-to-end encrypted backup to enable encrypted backups.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Microsoft services restores after widespread outage affecting millions of users

Microsoft services restores after widespread outage affecting millions of users
Major Microsoft error caused AFD nodes to fail, impacting several apps, including Microsoft 365, Xbox Live, Heathrow Airport, more

1X unveils $20,000 humanoid robot NEO to transform ‘life at home’

1X unveils $20,000 humanoid robot NEO to transform ‘life at home’
NEO can handle daily chores, from folding laundry to cleaning and organizing

Is Microsoft Azure and AWS down? Millions of users report issues across US

Is Microsoft Azure and AWS down? Millions of users report issues across US
Microsoft and AWS have reportedly grappled with a significant outage

Comet 3I/ATLAS: Scientists marks major milestone with new discovery

Comet 3I/ATLAS: Scientists marks major milestone with new discovery
Scientists estimated comet 3i/atlas to be about 7 billion years old, it likely formed in another star system and entered our Solar System

Apple to bring major display overhaul for THESE upcoming devices: Report

Apple to bring major display overhaul for THESE upcoming devices: Report
The Cupertino-based tech giant will continue using existing display tech in the M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro models

Apple and Microsoft shares hits $4 trillion market cap

Apple and Microsoft shares hits $4 trillion market cap
Both tech giants, including Apple and Microsoft still remain behind the AI chip manufacturer, Nvidia, valued at $5T valuation

How passkeys can secure your digital life from phishing and password theft?

How passkeys can secure your digital life from phishing and password theft?
Passkeys are now considered a safer alternative in era where one compromised password can trigger serious data breach

Nvidia soars to record high as AI chip surge fuels $5T valuation

Nvidia soars to record high as AI chip surge fuels $5T valuation
Nvidia approaches $5 trillion milestone after massive AI chip orders

Nvidia invests $1 Billion in Nokia to strengthen partnership in AI

Nvidia invests $1 Billion in Nokia to strengthen partnership in AI
Nokia’s shares exponentially rose to 26% following the major announcement

WhatsApp to allow users set profile cover photo: Report

WhatsApp to allow users set profile cover photo: Report
Meta-owned WhatsApp's reported update will allow users to upload a cover photo through their profile settings

PayPal stock jumps 14% after OpenAI deal to bring payments to ChatGPT

PayPal stock jumps 14% after OpenAI deal to bring payments to ChatGPT
The fintech firm, PayPal, aims to dominate the AI industry in its sphere and shift the paradigm for shopping

Elon Musk’s xAI launches Grokipedia as AI-powered alternative to Wikipedia

Elon Musk’s xAI launches Grokipedia as AI-powered alternative to Wikipedia
Grokipedia offers nearly 900,000 articles and aims to provide more balanced and less politically biased content