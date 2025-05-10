Sci-Tech

Spotify iPhone app plans to sell audiobooks with external links

This freedom is win for Spotify authors, audiences, and developers everywhere

  by Web Desk
  • |
  May 10, 2025
Spotify has officially announced an update that could allow iPhone users in the US to purchase audiobooks through external links.

In a post on Friday, May 9, 2025, Spotify says it has submitted the update to Apple, and if approved, it would also let Premium users buy “top-ups” for additional audiobook listening time.

To note, the change comes in response to last week’s order issued by Epic Games v. Apple Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who found Apple was in “willful violation” of a 2021 injunction.

In response to the order, Spotify started allowing users to purchase subscriptions through external links.

Adding links and pricing info for audiobooks is said to be a major change to the app.

Previously, Spotify attempted to get around Apple’s restrictions by not displaying the price of audiobooks in the app, and instead emailing users a link to purchase the audiobook they want on the web.

In a post, Spotify stated, “It helps level the playing field by allowing developers to offer basic pricing information and easy-to-access links to purchase digital goods through iPhones with no unnecessary steps or additional taxes levied by Apple.”

“In short, this freedom is a win for authors, audiences, and developers everywhere — if Apple approves and if the legal ruling stands despite Apple’s continued attempts to stop it,” it added.

Notably, Apple has asked the court to suspend the order while it appeals the decision, other apps, including the ones for Kindle, Patreon, and Delta’s emulator, are taking advantage of the newly relaxed policies.

