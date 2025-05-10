Gemini Live expands to Google Workspace accounts

Sci-Tech

Google has rolled out Gemini Live for Workspace, with full availability in coming weeks

  May 10, 2025
Google has officially announced an expansion of new Gemini app features to enterprise accounts.

Alphabet-owned tech giant revealed on Friday, May 9, 2025, that Gemini Live is finally coming to Workspace customers.

To date, the enterprise Gemini app on Android and iOS only shows a send button in the corner. The Gemini Live waveform icon is soon making its way to Workspace accounts.

Google hints at full feature set:

Talk back and forth: brainstorm with Gemini to come up with ideas for a new marketing campaign, strategy for a sales meeting with a new prospect, or potential thesis topic

1. Explore: discuss potential features for a new product or questions for a research paper.

2. Practising aloud: practice and receive feedback on a sales pitch or a class presentation.

3. Share your camera or screen: turn on your camera or share your screen to show Gemini what you see and talk about it.

4. Bring context to conversations: add a specific image, file, or YouTube video.

Moreover, this includes Astra camera and screen sharing, with Gemini Live available for those over 18.

Google has rolled out Gemini Live for Workspace, with full availability in the coming weeks.

It will be supported on the following Google Workspace tiers/add-ons:

1. Business Starter, Standard, Plus.

2. Enterprise Starter, Standard, Plus.

3. Education Fundamentals, Standard, and Plus.

4. Frontline Starter and Standard.

5. Nonprofits.

6. Essentials, Enterprise Essentials, and Enterprise Essentials Plus.

7. Gemini Business.

8. Gemini Enterprise.

9. Gemini Education.

10. Gemini Education Premium.

