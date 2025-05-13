UK weather: Rain and windy conditions to hit parts of country until May 27

The UK is set to experience wet and windy weather over the next four days.
Rain and strong winds are expected to begin next weekend and some parts of the UK could have unpleasant weather until Tuesday, May 27 or even longer.
As per ExpressUK, on Saturday, May 24, parts of the south coast and the Channel Islands will experience strong winds ranging from 92 to 89 kilometers per hour.
Meanwhile, the western half of the south coast will face winds between 60 and 75 kilometers per hour.
Moreover, during the upcoming weekend, various regions of the UK such as much of the West Country, Wales and parts of the South-east of the UK including London will experience rain.
Parts of Scotland and the North-west of England will also experience heavy rainfall during that time.
The Met Office said in a statement, "The start of the period may see some more in the way of rain and showers across, especially across western parts."
It added, "Fine and dry weather is more likely to prevail towards the south and east and may start to develop more widely, but occasional spells of rain and showers are still possible, with potential for thunderstorms on some days."
UK's hottest day of 2025:
May 1 was the warmest day of the year so far in the UK with temperatures reaching 29.3C.
The highest temperature ever recorded in the UK was 29.4C on April 16, 1949.