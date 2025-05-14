Joe Biden's shocking health decline to be discussed in upcoming book

Former President Joe Biden's health is being questioned once again in an upcoming book by CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Axios reporter Alex Thompson.
In June 2024, the-then President Biden met George Clooney at a Hollywood fundraiser co-hosted by the Academy Award winner and longtime acquaintance.
According to the book, Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again – which is set to be released on May 20 – Biden did not recognise Clooney, even when they were talking face to face.
The Ocean's Eleven actor was caught by surprised at how "diminished" the president seemed at the event.
Sharing the details of the incident, the book recalls, "Biden hobbled out from around the corner. Clooney knew the president had just arrived from the G7 Leaders' Summit in Apulia, Italy, that morning and might be tired, but hooooooooooly s---, he wasn't expecting this."
During the event, the president looked like he had aged a decade since Clooney last saw him in 2022, "he was taking tiny steps and had an aide guide him by his arm."
Barack Obama, who was also present at the fundraiser helped Biden finish off his sentences, jumping in the conversations throughout the night, as he cited Biden’s busy schedule for the dishevelled behaviour.
George Clooney reacts to the incident
Clooney, one of the prominent supporter of Democratic wrote in an op-ed for The New York Times after the prestigious event, "it's devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe 'big F-ing deal' Biden of 2010."
In the unreleased book, it was noted that the Wolfs actor had shared with Obama about his plans to write op-ed, and that Obama told him it would only make the 46th US President more stubborn.
Biden rep has shared that the authors did not verify any details from the former president team before the publication.
They also stated that they will not respond to the book unless it suggest that the former president was unfit for his job.