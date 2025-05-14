Sports

Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi in coma after abdominal surgery

Nigerian footballer Taiwo Awoniyi collided with a goal post pole during the intense match against Leicester City

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 14, 2025
Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi is in induced coma after having the first phase of surgery amid a serious abdominal injury.

The Nigerian player collided with the goal post in the 88th minute of the 2-2 draw against Leicester at the City Ground on Sunday, May 11.

His surgery was scheduled for Monday night and was instructed to be admitted in the hospital till the procedure wraps up on Wednesday.

The first statement about his health update came on Tuesday, when Forest shared that Awoniyi was "recovering well" after the surgery.

During the incident, the 27-year-old suffered a rupture intestine as he attempted to get on the end of a cross from Anthony Elanga.

The shared statement further added that the injury was "a powerful reminder of the physical risks in the game and why a player’s health and well being must always come first."

What happened during the collision?

Elanga was offside when he got the ball, but the referee did not raise the flag because it was a goal scoring opportunity.

Although, this is accordance to the game's rule, many critics believe this put the players in unnecessary risk.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis made an appearance on the field after the game as he expressed his concern to manager Nuno Espirito Santo over how Awoniyi's injury was handled.

Taiwo Awoniyi history with Nottingham Forest

Taiwo Awoniyi joined Nottingham Forest on a five-year deal in June 2022 and became the newly promoted Premier League's first international signing of that year.

