Maryland flooding: Boy missing as elementary school drowns in floodwaters

Intense rainfall had caused rivers to flood in several states of the United States.
As reported by NBC, a 12-year-old has been swept away in Virginia, while rescuers in Maryland used boats to help evacuate elementary school students.
Flooding situation in Virginia
In Albemarle County, Virginia, the fire department said that they have searched for the boy and after pausing the rescue operation overnight, they have resumed it on Wednesday.
According to the county fire department, the emergency services received a call at around 5:30 p.m Tuesday about the child being washed away by rushing water that spilled from a creek onto a roadway.
Schools evacuation amid the flood in Maryland
In Allegany County, Maryland, Georges Creek Elementary School and Westernport Elementary were evacuated and students at a middle school were advised to take shelter.
The county's Department of Emergencies Services said that no injuries were reported.
Flash floods in Maryland and Virginia occurred as more than 17 million people were under flood watches or warning from southern Pennsylvania and West Virginia to North Carolina.
The state Department of Emergency Management shared that a flood warning was in place for Allegany and Washington counties in Maryland till 2:45 a.m on Wednesday.
Notably, the county received over five inches of rain on Tuesday, causing the rivers to flood the roads.