Jeju Air crash: Victims' families file complaint against 15 officials

South Korea's Jeju Air aircraft claimed the lives of 179 people onboard after it crashing on the runway in December 2024

  • May 14, 2025
South Korean's most devastating plane crash's victims are still waiting for a proper respond to some unanswered questions.

As reported by Associated Press, on Tuesday, May 13, the families of victims have filed an official complaint against 15 officials, who they believe are responsible for the death of their loved ones.

The people cited in the complaint included officials at Muan International Airport – who are responsible for preventing bird strikes, and control air traffic – the transport minister and the airline chief.

About Jeju Air crash

Government officials and Police have already been investigating the Jeju Air crash, which happened on December 29 and killed all but two of the 181 people on board, hence the company is likely a symbolic act for a more through inquiry.

Several bereaved families complain about the lack of meaningful progress in efforts to determine the actual cause of the crash and who should be held responsible for the tragic incident.

What will happen after the complaint?

According to the relatives lawyers, the issue was submitted to the Jeonnam Provincial Police agency in southern South Korea.

Lawyer Lee So-ah shared on Wednesday that the complaint would allow the families to receive direct briefing by the police about the investigation.

The Boeing 737-800 operated by Jeju Air slid off the runaway at the Muan airport on December 29 after it's landing gear failed to deploy, slamming into a concrete structure and bursting into flames.

As of now, the authorities have said that found traces of bird strike in the plane's engines and that the planes two black boxes stopped recording about four minutes before the crash.

