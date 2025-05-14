An often vandalised monument to renowned British explorer James Cook in Melbourne, Australia, will not be repaired due to the growing cost of doing so, however, authorities reject accusations that the vandals have won.
According to Independent, statues and monuments to the 18th-century naval officer are frequently targeted by opponents of Britain’s settlement of the country without a treaty with its Indigenous people.
In 1770, then Lieutenant Cook charted the Australian east coast, laying the groundwork for the establishment of Sydney as the first British colony on the continent.
The granite and bronze monument to the master navigator and cartographer in an inner-city Melbourne park was vandalised days after the anniversary of the first British settlers’ arrival at Sydney Cove was commemorated on 26 January.
Opponents of Australia Day celebrations denounce the public holiday as “Invasion Day”. There are growing calls for the country to find a less divisive national day.
The monument in Melbourne’s Edinburgh Gardens was snapped at its base and spray-painted with the words “cook the colony”.
Local councillors vote unanimously
Mayor Stephen Jolly, head of the Yarra City Council, which is a municipality near the heart of Melbourne, said his fellow councillors had voted unanimously on Tuesday night against spending AU$15,000 (£7,280) on repairing the monument, which remains in storage.
Mr Jolly said the decision to permanently remove the monument, which included an image of Cook’s face cast in bronze, was about economics rather than taking a position in Australia’s culture wars.
“It’s about being economically rational. It’s AU$15,000 a pop every time we have to repair it, and it’s persistently getting either demolished or vandalised or tagged,” Mr Jolly told the ABC.
However, Victoria state’s Melbourne-based conservative opposition leader, Brad Battin, condemned removing such memorials as surrendering to vandals.