World

Ukraine-Russia peace talks collapse after Trump, Putin snub Turkey meeting

Ukraine and Russia are all set to hold first ever direct peace talks in three years in Turkey

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 15, 2025
Ukraine-Russia peace talks collapse after Trump, Putin snubs Turkey meeting
Ukraine-Russia peace talks collapse after Trump, Putin snubs Turkey meeting

Russia and Ukraine direct peace talks collapse after President Vladimir Putin skips Turkey negotiations.

According to Reuters, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Putin have announced that they will not attend the first direct talks between Moscow and Kyiv, all set to take place on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

The Kremlin late on Wednesday shared the list of the delegation that will attend peace talks with Ukraine in Turkey, which did not include the name of the president who proposed direct negotiation. Instead, the Kremlin stated that the meeting will be led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky and Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin.

Following the Kremlin's delegation announcement, a US official also declared that Trump, who is currently on a three-nation tour of the Middle East, will also not attend talks.

Notably, the Republican president earlier said that he is considering participating in the Ukraine and Russia peace talks.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Turkey

After the EU, Ukraine and US calls for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire, Putin on Sunday. May 11, 2025, proposed direct negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul on Thursday "without any preconditions."

It was the first time in three years of conflict when Russia and Ukraine agreed on direct negotiation. While Putin never confirmed that he will attend the meeting, the absence of the Russian and US presidents lowers the expectations for a major breakthrough in the war that Moscow began in February 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had challenged Putin to attend the talks "if he's not afraid" in an apparent contest to show Trump who wants peace more between them.

Notably, Zelenskyy was already on his way to Turkey when the Kremlin announced the list of the delegation. However, a Ukrainian official has said that the president would only take part in the talks if Putin attended.

King Charles gives tips about cancer recovery at Palace event

King Charles gives tips about cancer recovery at Palace event
Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates daughter Apple’s 21st birthday with sweet note

Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates daughter Apple’s 21st birthday with sweet note
Ukraine-Russia peace talks collapse after Trump, Putin snubs Turkey meeting

Ukraine-Russia peace talks collapse after Trump, Putin snubs Turkey meeting
‘Hunger Games’ introduces Maya Hawke as Wiress in ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’

‘Hunger Games’ introduces Maya Hawke as Wiress in ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’
US man survives 400ft fall in North Cascades as 3 others die
US man survives 400ft fall in North Cascades as 3 others die
Australia drops James Cook statue after repeated vandalism
Australia drops James Cook statue after repeated vandalism
Peter Sullivan burst into tears after 38-year murder conviction overturned
Peter Sullivan burst into tears after 38-year murder conviction overturned
Long working hours can change brain structure, study
Long working hours can change brain structure, study
Jeju Air crash: Victims' families file complaint against 15 officials
Jeju Air crash: Victims' families file complaint against 15 officials
Maryland flooding: Boy missing as elementary school drowns in floodwaters
Maryland flooding: Boy missing as elementary school drowns in floodwaters
Joe Biden's shocking health decline to be discussed in upcoming book
Joe Biden's shocking health decline to be discussed in upcoming book
Greece issues tsunami warning after powerful 5.9 earthquake
Greece issues tsunami warning after powerful 5.9 earthquake
José Mujica, world's 'humblest' leader dies at 89
José Mujica, world's 'humblest' leader dies at 89
UK weather: Rain and windy conditions to hit parts of country until May 27
UK weather: Rain and windy conditions to hit parts of country until May 27
Joe Biden’s doctors find 'suspicious' prostate nodule during his routine check-up
Joe Biden’s doctors find 'suspicious' prostate nodule during his routine check-up
King Charles to host French President Macron for historic state visit to UK
King Charles to host French President Macron for historic state visit to UK